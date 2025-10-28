HAL signs MoU with Russia amid Trump tariffs to produce civil commuter aircraft SJ-100

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a deal with Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) in Moscow to produce civil commuter aircraft SJ-100 in Moscow, the aeronautics company said on Tuesday.

According to a media release by the PSU, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Prabhat Ranjan of HAL and Oleg Bogomolov of PJSC UAC, Russia, in the presence of HAL CMD DK Suni and UAC Director General Vadim Badekha.

What is the HAL-UAC SJ-100 deal? Under the deal, HAL will be able to have the rights to produce the SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers, the company said.

“This collaboration between HAL and UAC is the result of mutual trust between the organisations,” HAL said.

The signing of the HAL-UAC MoU also marks the first time in which a complete passenger aircarft will be made in India.

“The last such project was HAL's production of AVRO HS748, which started in 1961 and ended in 1988,” HAL said.

The manufacturing of the SJ-100 aircraft will also lead to the strengthening of the private aviation sector and create direct and indirect jobs in the industry, the company said.

