Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has signed a contract worth ₹5,375 crore with US-based GE Aviation to procure 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services for the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA). The engine are to be delivered by 2029.

"This is the largest ever deal and the purchase order placed by HAL for LCA," R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said.

Chris Cyr, Vice President, Business Development & Sales, GE Aviation, during a virtual interaction on the occasion, said his company is proud of the 16-year-long partnership with HAL and is happy to extend the relationship with this new order.

"The F404 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world and we have committed to deliver all 99 engines and support services by 2029," he said.

Ordering of the engines marks a major milestone in the execution of 83 LCA contract with IAF, HAL said. The co-operation with GE Aviation will be further enhanced with the manufacturing of GE F414 engines in India for the upcoming LCA MkII program.

Madhavan said that HAL is working closely with GE Aviation for its support to boost the export potential of Tejas and also to supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines.

The Indian aerospace behemoth claims that the indigenously-built Tejas aircraft is one of the best in its class globally, powered by F404-GE-IN20 engines. The LCA was inducted into service in 2004.

The highest thrust variant of the F404 family, the F404-GE-IN20 incorporates GE’s latest hot section materials and technologies as well as Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) for reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics.

The F404 family engines have logged in more than 14 million engine flight hours, and have powered 15 different production and prototype aircraft, HAL mentioned in its statement.

