Haldiram Bhujiawala raises ₹235 cr from Pantomath’s Bharat Value Fund

The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its manufacturing units and markets outside of eastern and northeastern Indian markets.

Priyamvada C
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Haldiram Bhujiawala retails its products under the brand Prabhuji. Photo: Ramesh Pathania
Haldiram Bhujiawala retails its products under the brand Prabhuji. Photo: Ramesh Pathania

Bengaluru: Pantomath’s Bharat Value Fund (BVF) has invested 235 crore in Kolkata-based snack brand Haldiram Bhujiawala for a minority stake, the companies said in a statement on Friday. 

Haldiram, which retails its products under the brand “Prabhuji”, plans to use the proceeds to expand its manufacturing units and markets outside of eastern and northeastern India. 

The company currently operates in markets, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the northeastern regions, and has three manufacturing units with a combined capacity of 6,035 metric tonnes per annum.

Haldiram, which was founded more than six decades ago, offers a broad product portfolio with more than 100 SKUs in eastern and north-eastern Indian markets, besides running quick service restaurants in West Bengal and north-eastern states.

Manush Agarwal currently serves as the managing director of the snacks and savory brand which has a blend of retail and distribution business. Haldiram’s distribution network comprises about 2,000 distributors servicing more than 200,000 retailers across the country. The company operates 19 retail outlets and 60 franchise stores to establish direct access to its consumers. 

Also Read: Investors shy away from FMCG stocks but embrace quick commerce platforms: Why?

The snacking market is estimated to be worth 42,600 crore in FY24 and is expected to reach about 95,500 crore over the next eight years at a CAGR of 11%. The organized players are expected to be key contributors through their focus on product diversification, quality and convenience that will further boost their expansion. 

Meanwhile, BVF is one of the prominent funds in the mid-market sector that focuses on profitable growth-stage companies. The latest transaction in Haldiram marks its sixth overall investment in the company and its third in the consumer space in a span of three months. 

“With over six decades of market insight since its founding as a proprietorship in 1958, the company has a deep understanding of consumer behavior and market trends. The new generation’s sharp focus on the modern brand, ‘Prabhuji,’ is particularly noteworthy,” Madhu Lunawat, CIO of BVF, said in the statement. “We are highly optimistic about the food, FMCG, and consumer goods sectors, and Haldiram is well-positioned to achieve substantial growth in the years ahead.”

BVF’s other investments include personal hygiene brand BumTum and consumer durables company Aniket Metals Pvt Ltd among others. Backed by Pantomath Capital Management through its India Inflection Opportunity Trust, BVF was introduced in April 2024. The fund’s investment strategy centers on businesses that embody the “Made in India” ethos, with a focus on import substitution, export support, and rural consumption. 

Also Read: Beyond snacks and sweets: Haldiram’s Foods now also sells premium chocolates

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsHaldiram Bhujiawala raises ₹235 cr from Pantomath’s Bharat Value Fund

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.50
    01:42 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.59%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.30
    01:42 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.5 (-1.77%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    730.80
    01:42 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    47.2 (6.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.55
    01:42 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.65 (-2.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    48,150.00
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    3044.5 (6.75%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    241.80
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    3.25 (1.36%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,418.00
    01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -6.6 (-0.09%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.30
    01:36 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,281.40
    01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -101 (-7.31%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,202.85
    01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -88.1 (-6.82%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,284.95
    01:37 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.95 (-6.54%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    484.20
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -30.85 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,116.15
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    88.7 (8.63%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    731.70
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    48.1 (7.04%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    999.10
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    64.9 (6.95%)

    Page Industries share price

    48,150.00
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    3044.5 (6.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.