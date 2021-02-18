Haldiram’s forays into nutritional products through distribution tie-up

NEW DELHI: Snack maker Haldiram’s on Thursday announced a distribution and retail tie-up with Futurelife, a South African brand of nutritional foods , that will see the former sell granola bars, oats, and protein mixes in India.

In the first phase of the launch, these products will be retailed in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh through outlets of Haldiram’s as well as on online shopping sites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Milk Basket, BigBasket and Grofers. Futurelife products will be available at Big Bazaar stores as well.

Futurelife will launch its products under Smart Foods which include steel cut oats, packaged granola, apart from a range of high protein offerings.

Haldiram’s, popular for selling namkeens and other savory and sweet snacks, is capitalising on heightened consumer interest in health and nutrition foods that peaked as the pandemic hit the country last year.

“Haldiram’s wants to be a part of an increasing trend being seen across urban India with regards to better eating habits, reflecting a marked shift towards the consumption of healthier food and beverages. The trend reflects a growing commitment to health and nutrition by the younger generation," the company said in a press release.

Globally too, health foods are becoming more popular with consumers.

“The global work-from-home phenomenon due to the pandemic has further increased the demand for such products. We are witnessing similar trends in India and see this as an important market that would be, we believe, very receptive to our range of products," said Mark Bunn, managing director, Futurelife.

Consumers in India, said A.K. Tyagi, executive director, Haldiram’s, are considering more healthy foods along with new non-traditional food products.

