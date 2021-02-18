Haldiram’s forays into nutritional products through distribution tie-up

In the first phase of the launch, these products will be retailed in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh through outlets of Haldiram’s as well as on online shopping sites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Milk Basket, BigBasket and Grofers. Futurelife products will be available at Big Bazaar stores as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}