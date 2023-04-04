Half a million job cuts could be just the start4 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Remote work didn't drive the productivity boom expected, generating short-term opportunities. White-collar job losses dominate, and automation trends pose a risk of a ‘recession’ for high-skilled jobs.
(Bloomberg Opinion) - In April 2020, with around half the world locked down, video-streaming website Vimeo Inc. was dealing with “unprecedented" demand, funneling investment in customer support and technical infrastructure, and hosting virtual lunches for new hires. Three years on, revenue is in decline, its shares have slumped 93% since going public and it’s slashing jobs. It’s not alone.
