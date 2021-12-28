MUMBAI : Despite the deadline fast approaching for listed companies to separate the posts of chairman and managing director, half of the Nifty 500 universe companies are yet to adhere to the Sebi rule, according to a report by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory services (IiAS).

Sebi has mandated that the two roles be separated from 1 April 2022 – after a two-year extension to the initial roll-out date. People holding the two posts cannot be related to each other.

On Tuesday, Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi indicated that the regulator is unlikely to extend the deadline again.

“We had given enough time to companies to split the post. All I can say to companies to adhere to the deadline," said Tyagi, who was interacting with journalists post the Sebi board meeting on Wednesday.

According to the IiAS report, of the 244 companies yet to comply with the regulations, 204 companies have Executive Chairpersons. These are most family-controlled companies and public sector undertakings (PSUs or state-owned enterprises). 33 of the 244 companies have a non-executive Chairperson who is related to the Managing Director, the report said.

“In the remaining 7 companies, the non-executive Chairperson is not related to the Managing Director, but to the Executive Vice-Chairperson2 By appointing an Executive Vice-Chairperson companies will argue compliance with the regulation, but this was unlikely to have been the regulatory intent," the report said.

IiAS believes that companies may try to side step the regulations over the definition of relatives.

“The other way they may side-step regulation will be in the fine reading of the definition of ‘relatives’ as defined under the Companies Act 2013. Given the Indian family structures and linkages, the set of relatives, in its practical sense, is spread-out. The Companies Act 2013 cannot be as expansive and therefore there may well be situations where extended family members chair the board while promoters continue in their executive capacities. The depth of relationships rather than distance is important, but it cannot be measured. Investors will need to live with this," the report said.

In requiring the chairperson and the CEO to not be related, Sebi regulations are testing companies’ succession planning and forcing promoter families to make choices they may not be ready for, the report said.

“Even so, from the market perspective this is needed given that about two-third of Corporate India is family-controlled, and succession planning remains a sensitive discussion. Despite succession planning becoming a mandated part of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s charter, it is often left to the promoter family patriarch or matriarch (albeit less often), to decide on succession. And often, the bloodline determines succession rather than skill and experience needed to run the business in the future," the report said.

For companies yet to comply with the regulations, only a handful of boards including Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Wipro Ltd, have announced their plan to meet the new mandate. Most others continue to remain silent, unnerving investors, who like clarity and predictability on these issues, IaAS said.

