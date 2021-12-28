Half of corporate India yet to separate chairman and MD posts: report

“The other way they may side-step regulation will be in the fine reading of the definition of ‘relatives’ as defined under the Companies Act 2013. Given the Indian family structures and linkages, the set of relatives, in its practical sense, is spread-out. The Companies Act 2013 cannot be as expansive and therefore there may well be situations where extended family members chair the board while promoters continue in their executive capacities. The depth of relationships rather than distance is important, but it cannot be measured. Investors will need to live with this," the report said.