Reliance-owned Hamleys debuts in Italy2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:52 PM IST
In July 2019, Reliance Brands marked its first international foray by acquiring Hamleys’ global operations. RBL had been operating Hamleys’ India franchisee stores since 2010.
New Delhi: Toy retailer Hamleys, owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., has inaugurated its first retail store in Italy with franchisee Giochi Preziosi S.P.A (GP), a prominent player in the European country’s toy manufacturing and distribution industry..
