OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Happiest Minds acquires Pimcore Global Services for $8.25 mn
The acquisition will further strengthen Happiest Minds' offerings and leadership in the digital transformation space, it added
The acquisition will further strengthen Happiest Minds' offerings and leadership in the digital transformation space, it added

Happiest Minds acquires Pimcore Global Services for $8.25 mn

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 03:13 PM IST PTI

Houston-based Pimcore Global Services is a digital e-commerce and data management solutions company

New Delhi: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd will acquire US-based Pimcore Global Services for USD 8.25 million (about 60 crore).

Houston-based Pimcore Global Services is a digital e-commerce and data management solutions company.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has concluded and signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent ownership interest of PGS Inc (doing business as Pimcore Global Services) for a consideration of USD 8.25 million," Happiest Minds said in a regulatory filing late Friday night.

The acquisition will further strengthen Happiest Minds' offerings and leadership in the digital transformation space, it added.

It will also help create greater digital capital for customers and facilitate onboarding more customer logos of strategic consequence. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The filing noted that PGS has a strategic partnership with Pimcore Austria for delivering solutions around Pimcore, an open-source framework which helps enterprises establish a robust digital presence through seamless data and experience management.

PGS clientele includes customers across retail, CPG and manufacturing verticals.

"PGS and Happiest Minds have had a successful strategic partnership pursuant to which Happiest Minds has been rendering offshore services to PGS," it said.

Revenues of PGS for the fiscal ending December 31, 2020 were at USD 10.6 million and Happiest Minds counts PGS amongst its list of USD 2 million-plus customers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout