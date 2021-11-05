Happiest Minds aims to lower revenue dependency on US to below 65%

"We used to have around 80% of our revenue from the US alone. We've been diversifying our revenue pool to lower our revenue dependency on that market. In the September 2021 quarter, it was down to 66% from 77% a year ago. But we know such a drastic drop is not possible nor it is sustainable," Joseph Anantharaju, executive vice-chairman of Happiest Minds, told PTI .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}