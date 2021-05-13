BENGALURU : Ashok Soota-led Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd is eyeing a 20% organic growth in the medium to long term, driven by acceleration in demand for digital services. Digital comprises nearly 97% of the company’s total revenues, which is highest among its Indian peers.

Happiest Minds classifies ‘digital’ as service offerings that include five emerging technologies—cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS), security, analytics/artificial intelligence, and internet of things.

“As we begin FY22, we will look to achieving 20% organic growth as indicated at the time of our initial public offering," said Soota, executive chairman of the company.

The demand environment has accelerated with the rapid vaccination drive in the US and Europe (key markets for the company), uptick in remote ways of working, and paucity of talent in the US, which leads to outsourcing to niche players, said Joseph Anantharaju, executive vice chairman, Happiest Minds.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm posted a 580% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to ₹36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The closely-watched dollar revenue for the March quarter grew 18% y-o-y and 15.4% sequentially to $30.2 million. The revenues for FY21 grew 6.3% annually to $104.6 million on the back of broad-based growth across sectors.

“Our fiscal year revenue growth of 6.3% in dollar terms is reflective of our business model which positions us as a go-to player for customers building a digital ready enterprise. Revenues for the quarter grew sequentially by 15.4%, which includes Pimcore Global Services (PGS) the company we acquired earlier during the quarter," said Venkatraman N., managing director and chief financial officer, Happiest Minds.

Happiest Minds acquired US-based Pimcore Global Services (PGS) for $8.25 million (about ₹60 crore) to create greater “digital capital" for customers and facilitate onboarding of more strategic customers. PGS’s clientele includes customers across retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and manufacturing verticals.

Happiest Minds added 23 clients during the quarter taking the total number of clients to 173 as of 31 March, out of which 87% is repeat business.

The attrition rate on a trailing 12-month basis for the March quarter reduced to 12.4% from 13.1% in the previous quarter. It made a net addition of 562 employees during the year taking the total headcount to 3,228 employees as of the March quarter.

Shares of Happiest Minds were down 5.7% to close at ₹793.75 on the BSE on Wednesday. The markets are closed on Thursday on account of Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.