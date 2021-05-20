BENGALURU: Ashok Soota-led Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it is signing a managed service provider (MSP) agreement with information security company CyberArk to deliver end-to-end next-gen privileged access management services to customers across verticals and geographies.

The deal with CyberArk complements Happiest Minds’ credentials in the cyber security space. Security contributes about 9% to the company’s digital revenues. Other components include cloud, internet of things, software-as-a-service, and analytics/artificial intelligence.

With this, Happiest Minds Technologies aims to address the evolving need for credentials management in multi-cloud environments, DevOps pipeline, and robotic process automation through end-to-end consulting, implementation, and maintenance services.

“With cyber security related considerations gathering pace under the new normal work-from-home driven business ecosystem, such a co-optive and holistic approach in solution offering for customers will enable customers to have access to best-in-class and foolproof mechanisms," the company said in a statement.

“This agreement is in line with our vision to help our customers’ complex security requirements through simplified, robust, and next-gen security solutions," said Vijay Bharti, chief information security officer, Happiest Minds.

