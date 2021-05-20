Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Happiest Minds in pact with CyberArk for managed services provider

Happiest Minds in pact with CyberArk for managed services provider

The deal with CyberArk complements Happiest Minds’ credentials in the cyber security space.
1 min read . 04:36 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Happiest Minds aims to address the evolving need for credentials management in multi-cloud environments, DevOps pipeline, and robotic process automation through end-to-end consulting, implementation, maintenance services

BENGALURU: Ashok Soota-led Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it is signing a managed service provider (MSP) agreement with information security company CyberArk to deliver end-to-end next-gen privileged access management services to customers across verticals and geographies.

The deal with CyberArk complements Happiest Minds’ credentials in the cyber security space. Security contributes about 9% to the company’s digital revenues. Other components include cloud, internet of things, software-as-a-service, and analytics/artificial intelligence.

With this, Happiest Minds Technologies aims to address the evolving need for credentials management in multi-cloud environments, DevOps pipeline, and robotic process automation through end-to-end consulting, implementation, and maintenance services.

“With cyber security related considerations gathering pace under the new normal work-from-home driven business ecosystem, such a co-optive and holistic approach in solution offering for customers will enable customers to have access to best-in-class and foolproof mechanisms," the company said in a statement.

“This agreement is in line with our vision to help our customers’ complex security requirements through simplified, robust, and next-gen security solutions," said Vijay Bharti, chief information security officer, Happiest Minds.

