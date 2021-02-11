Happiest Minds net profit up 97%, sees strong deal pipeline

Bengaluru: IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd posted a 97% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹42.15 crore for the third quarter-ended December. The Bengaluru-based company's revenue grew 14.6% to ₹201.29 crore during the same period.

“We have a strong deal pipeline on the back of increasing market demand and are thankful to all our customers for the trust they have reposed in us. Our people are our key strength and they continue to play a critical role in our growth and ensuring customer delight," said Joseph Anantharaju, executive vice chairman and CEO, Product Engineering Services, Happiest Minds.

Revenue in US dollar terms grew 8.8% annually to $26.2 million on the back of improvement in deals as digital momentum continued to pick up. Digital comprises nearly 97% of the company’s total revenues, which is highest among its Indian peers. Within digital, cloud contributes 41% to the revenues.

Earlier this year, Happiest Minds said it will acquire US-based Pimcore Global Services (PGS) for $8.25 million (about ₹60 crore). The acquisition is expected to “create greater digital capital for customers and facilitate onboarding more customer logos of strategic consequence," the company said. PGS’s clientele includes customers across retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and manufacturing verticals.

Happiest Minds, which listed on the stock exchange last September, added 6 clients during the quarter taking the total number of clients to 155 as of 31 December.

It made a net addition of 164 employees taking the total headcount to 2,885 employees as of the December quarter.

The attrition rate on a trailing 12 months basis stood at 13.1% as compared to 14.1% in the preceding quarter. The utilization rate also improved to 81.6%, up from 78.7% in the preceding quarter ended September.

