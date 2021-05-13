Happiest Minds Q4 net profit up 580% to Rs36 crore

BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd posted a 580.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to ₹36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The revenues for the fourth quarter grew 18.4% annually to ₹220.7 crore. In US dollar terms, revenues for the March quarter grew 18% y-o-y and 15.4% sequentially to $30.2 million. The revenues for FY21 grew 6.3% annually to $104.6 million.

“Our fiscal year revenue growth of 6.3% in dollar terms is reflective of our business model which positions us as a go-to player for customers building a digital ready enterprise. Revenues for the quarter grew sequentially by 15.4% which includes Pimcore Global Services (PGS), the company we acquired earlier during the quarter," said Venkatraman N., managing director and chief financial officer, Happiest Minds Technologies.

Happiest Minds acquired US-based Pimcore Global Services (PGS) for $8.25 million (about ₹60 crore) to create greater “digital capital" for customers and facilitate onboarding of more strategic customers. PGS’s clientele includes customers across retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and manufacturing verticals.

Digital comprises nearly 97% of the company’s total revenues, which is highest among its Indian peers. Within digital, cloud contributes 41% to the revenues.

Happiest Minds added 23 clients during the quarter, taking the total number of clients to 173 as of 31 March.

The attrition rate on a trailing 12-month basis for the March quarter reduced to 12.4% from 13.1% in the previous quarter. It made a net addition of 562 employees during the year, taking the total headcount to 3,228 employees as of the March quarter.

