Happiest Minds sees client spend return to near pre-covid levels

BENGALURU: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd expects client spend to return to near pre-covid levels across sectors such as edtech, e-commerce, high-tech, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and digital media.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company's revenue for the second quarter ended September grew 3.4% year-on-year and 0.5% sequentially to ₹187.91 crore, driven by broad-based growth across these sectors.

The company posted a 27.8% year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹34.08 crore for the September quarter. However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined 32% due to a one-time credit for deferred taxes in the first quarter.

This is the company’s first earnings after its successful initial public offering (IPO) in September that was subscribed over 150 times.

“Except travel and hospitality, all other sectors showed good growth…industrial and manufacturing continued to feel some pressure," said Joseph Anantharaju, executive vice chairman, Happiest Minds.

Executive chairman Ashok Soota, during the IPO in September, had said 76% of its businesses are in sectors that have not been impacted by the covid-19 crisis.

“We are happy to report a good all-round performance this quarter and this is a testimony of our digital focus, agility and commitment to all our stakeholders," Soota said in an earnings release.

Digital, which accounts for 97% of total revenues, continued to grow, and cloud and digital infrastructure contributed 41.1% to the digital revenues for the second quarter. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) contributed 24.6% while analytics/artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) contributed 13.5% and 10.5% respectively to the digital revenues.

“Even small and midsize companies are now making strides to the cloud. Customers are also looking to automate, not just to reduce costs, but to increase efficiency, productivity and minimize human errors," Soota said in an earlier interview.

Voluntary attrition rate on a trailing 12 months basis declined to 14.1% in the second quarter from 16% in the previous quarter as the company successfully enabled remote working for all employees and offered additional covid-19-related healthcare benefits.

The company made a net addition of 63 employees in the second quarter taking the total headcount to 2,721 employees.

