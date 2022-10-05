IT services company, Happiest Minds Technologies on Wednesday received the board of directors' approval for fundraising up to a whopping ₹1,400 crore. The fresh capital is likely to be raised through the issuance of securities in one or more tranches. It has the option of a public, preferential or private placement for the issuance. The company will seek shareholders' approval for the same through a postal ballot.

