The fresh capital is likely to be raised through the issuance of securities in one or more tranches. It has the option of a public, preferential or private placement for the issuance.
IT services company, Happiest Minds Technologies on Wednesday received the board of directors' approval for fundraising up to a whopping ₹1,400 crore. The fresh capital is likely to be raised through the issuance of securities in one or more tranches. It has the option of a public, preferential or private placement for the issuance. The company will seek shareholders' approval for the same through a postal ballot.
In its regulatory filing, Happiest Minds said, "we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e. October 5, 2022, has inter alia consider and approve the matter related to raising funds by way of issuance of any instrument or securities, including equity shares, global depository receipts, American depository receipts, fully / partly convertible debentures, foreign currency convertible bonds, warrants, or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹1,400 crore..."
The company is permissible to issue the securities "by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement (including one or more qualified institutional placements), or through any other permissible mode and/or a combination thereof" to eligible investors.
The fundraising is subject to necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the Company and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required.
It said, "The Notice of Postal Ballot along with the instructions regarding e-voting will be sent to the members whose names appear in the register of members/list of beneficial owners as on the Cut-off date i.e. Friday, October 07, 2022."
On Tuesday, Happiest Minds shares closed at ₹997.10 apiece up by 1.14% on BSE. The company's market capitalisation currently is at ₹14,643.77 crore.
During the first quarter of FY23, Happiest Minds delivered a consolidated net profit of ₹56.34 crore up by 57.7% yoy, while revenue from operations climbed by 34.5% yoy to ₹328.92 crore. Revenue growth in dollars stood at 27.4% yoy and 5.9% qoq.
Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights. Across the industry, the company delivers services such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EduTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.
