Happiest Mind Technologies Ltd. is planning to hire 1,300 employees, expanding its fleet of 5,000, thereby marking the IT firm's biggest staff growth push ever. This biggest staff growth will witness hiring over 1000 software developers to aid the company's venture into making custom Artificial intelleigence bots.

In an interview, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd co-founder Joseph Anantharaju has said that the company is building out its artificial intelligence business to cater to clients in sectors such as education and health care seeking to tap the emerging technology.

The world that is seeing the emerging popularity of Microsoft backed OpenAI's ChatGPT, is also preparing itself to tailor fit the bot's services to their needs. According to a Bloomberg report, demand for software engineers is surging as companies across industries are asking for safe and reliable ways to use ChatGPT-like services, creating an opportunity for software developers far beyond generative-AI leaders such as OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

According to the report, Happiest Minds Technologies is also in talks with OpenAI backer Microsoft Corporation for a partnership for better access to ChatGPT.

Anantharaju in the interview mentioned that happiest Minds seeks to create an edge over it Information Technology industry rivals. “Clients want to make the best use of ChatGPT," Anantharaju was quoted saying by Bloomberg. “We have started demonstrating these add-on capabilities to our clients."

Happiest Minds Technologies gets its revenue from helping companies digitize their services, of which AI forms a small portion of their sales revenue. However, accordignto Ananatharaju, it is still one the fastest-growing segments for the 12-year-old company.

Anantharaju has said that Happiest Minds Technologies has been building tools that run on top of ChatGPT, customized to its clients’ needs. These include safeguards to allow businesses to use ChatGPT without sharing proprietary data and intellectual property, a major privacy concern for its customers.

The company has now planned to capitalize on this growing demand.

The Bloomberg report quoted Chief technology Officer Sridhar Mantha, who said that one of Happiest Minds tool can detect emotions in AI-generated podcast scripts and read the text out loud like a human would, rather than doing it in a monotone robotic voice.

Notably, analysts have registered their applause for happiest Mind's bravado, however have also warned that bigger firms with larger resources might be able to tap the industry faster than Happiest Minds.

Happiest Minds has weathered a global slowdown in the technology industry relatively well. Its stock has climbed about 20% from a March low, outperforming India’s IT giants Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

Happiest Minds was co-founded by Ashok Soota, a tech industry pioneer who has headed three outsourcing companies. The shares have risen more than five-fold since its initial public offering in September 2020.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

