Happiest Minds to hire 1,300 engineers in biggest hiring spree driven by custom AI bot demand. Read here2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies is also in talks with OpenAI backer Microsoft Corporation for a partnership for better access to ChatGPT.
Happiest Mind Technologies Ltd. is planning to hire 1,300 employees, expanding its fleet of 5,000, thereby marking the IT firm's biggest staff growth push ever. This biggest staff growth will witness hiring over 1000 software developers to aid the company's venture into making custom Artificial intelleigence bots.
