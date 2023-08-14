MUMBAI : Ludhiana based auto component-maker, Happy Forgings Ltd (HFL) is planning to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within the next week for an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹1,200-1,300 crore, according to three people aware of the development.

Companies including JM Financial, Axis Capital, Equirus Capital, and Motilal Oswal have been appointed as merchant bankers to the IPO, said these people on condition of anonymity.

“The IPO aims to raise a capital of ₹1,200- 1,300 crore and the issue would be a mix of fresh issuance and offer for sale by certain existing shareholders," said the first person.

Emails sent to Happy Forgings and Motilal Oswal, didn’t elicit a response till press time.

As per companies’ data tracker Traxcn, Motilal Oswal Private Equity had invested ₹200 crore for a 11.76% stake in HFL in FY2019, valuing the company at $227 million then.

“It was the first-ever PE fund raising by HFL, which was planned to be used for greenfield expansion and addition of new forging presses," said the three people.

The first person said,“ The company is a trusted supplier to many Indian and International auto OEMs such as Dana, JCB, Meritor, Mahindra & Mahindra, AAM India, Ashok Leyland, Liebherr and many more."

Founded over 40 years ago, HFL is currently run by the founder’s second-generation Ashish Garg, who holds a masters degree in manufacturing systems from University of Warwick and has over 17 years of experience.

HFL, which was started by Paritosh Kumar Garg as a forging company for bicycle components, today is engaged in the business of manufacturing crankshafts and caters to high precision safety components industry.

The company is the largest supplier of forged and machined components to the automotive industry’s commercial vehicles and tractor segments.

An expert tracking the sector said, “ Its forging capacity stands around 74,000 metric tonnes and it uses both hammer and press forging methods. Its CNC capacity from its current capacity of 45,500 metric tons is expected to more than double post the IPO."

“The revenue between auto and non-automotive sector is equally distributed and products are driving both, value and margins. Historically, a majority of its revenues have been coming from the sale of machined products," said the expert.

According to the company’s RoC filings, HFL has recorded a steady 16.65% growth during FY19-23. In FY23, its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,196.5 crore with a net profit of ₹208.7 crore.

The company reported a revenue of ₹866.1 crore for the financial year ended March 2022, a growth of 46.6% over the FY21 revenues of ₹591 crore. Its net profit saw a jump of 64.5% at ₹142.3 crore in FY22.

HFL’s listed peers include Bharat Forge, Craftsman Automation, Ramakrishna Forgings and Sona BLW Precision Forgings.

“The IPO market in India is extremely robust currently. In the current calendar year, 14 IPOs have been completed raising an aggregate of $1.6 billion. The recent uptick in the IPO market was kick-started by the Mankind Pharma IPO – this was a relatively large (Rs. 4300 crore) IPO for a high-quality company," said Pinak Bhattacharyya, Senior Vice President- Head Corporate Finance, IIFL Securities Ltd.

“We expect a number of companies across sectors to launch IPOs in the next 2-3 months," said Bhattacharyya.

Recently another auto-comp manufacturing firm Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, a supplier of transfer case systems to the PV industry, raised ₹412.12 crore from its IPO, which saw a five times subscription of its offering.