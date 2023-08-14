Happy Forgings plans ₹1.3k-cr IPO2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Companies including JM Financial, Axis Capital, Equirus Capital, and Motilal Oswal have been appointed as merchant bankers to the IPO.
MUMBAI : Ludhiana based auto component-maker, Happy Forgings Ltd (HFL) is planning to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within the next week for an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹1,200-1,300 crore, according to three people aware of the development.
