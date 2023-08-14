Happy Forgings plans 1.3k-cr IPO

“The IPO market in India is extremely robust currently. In the current calendar year, 14 IPOs have been completed raising an aggregate of $1.6 billion. The recent uptick in the IPO market was kick-started by the Mankind Pharma IPO – this was a relatively large (Rs. 4300 crore) IPO for a high-quality company," said Pinak Bhattacharyya, Senior Vice President- Head Corporate Finance, IIFL Securities Ltd.