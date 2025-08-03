IndiGo announces ‘Anniversary’ sale. From booking window to fares — Here's all you need to know

IndiGo, a low-cost domestic carrier, has unveiled its ‘Happy IndiGo Day Sale’ to celebrate 19 years of the airline’s operations, with fares starting at just ₹1,219.
The limited-period deal features discounted flight fares and ancillary services on both domestic and international routes.
To mark its 19th anniversary, Indigo has launched a special sale with discounted fares across its network. The available flight fares are all-inclusive and can be booked only for one-way travel.
Key sale highlights:
However, it’s important to note that the discounted fares are only valid for travel between August 10, 2025, and March 31, 2026. The Offer is applicable only when date of departure is beyond 7 days from date of booking the flight.
— Kochi-Chennai
— Amritsar-Srinagar
— Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
— Kochi-Goa
— Delhi-Kanpur
— Pune-Surat
— Ahmedabad-Diu
— Kochi-Kannur
— Diu-Surat
— Deoghar-Kolkata
— Chandigarh-Dharamshala
— Kadapa-Chennai
— Chennai-Kadapa
— Hyderabad-Salem
— Kadapa-Vijayawada
In addition to flight fare discounts, IndiGo is also offering various deals on a range of ancillary services to enhance travel experience.
"This special sale is IndiGo’s way of celebrating the occasion with its customers, while expressing gratitude for their continued support over the years," a company press release said.
Meanwhile, IndiGo also clarified that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme/ promotion /offer offered by IndiGo. Whereas, the offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.
Earlier this week, InterGlobeAviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,176 crore for the first quarter of FY25-26, down by 20.2 per cent from ₹2,728 crore a year earlier. It missed the analyst expectations of ₹2,484 crore, reflecting mounting cost pressures and operational challenges.
