IndiGo announces ‘Anniversary’ sale. From booking window to fares — Here's all you need to know

IndiGo, a low-cost domestic carrier, has unveiled its ‘Happy IndiGo Day Sale’ to celebrate 19 years of the airline’s operations, with fares starting at just ₹1,219.

The limited-period deal features discounted flight fares and ancillary services on both domestic and international routes.

Flight fares and booking details. To mark its 19th anniversary, Indigo has launched a special sale with discounted fares across its network. The available flight fares are all-inclusive and can be booked only for one-way travel.

Key sale highlights:

Domestic flights: Fares starting at ₹ 1,219 on select sectors

1,219 on select sectors International flights: Fares starting at ₹ 4,319

4,319 IndiGoStretch seats: Fares for these extra legroom seats begin at ₹ 9,919

Booking window Early Access: The booking window began at 12:01 am on August 3, 2025 and will end on August 6, 2025, exclusively through IndiGo’s website, mobile app, and AI assistant 6Eskai.

Other Platforms: The sale will also be available on other booking platforms from August 4, 2025, until August 6, 2025 (midnight). However, it’s important to note that the discounted fares are only valid for travel between August 10, 2025, and March 31, 2026. The Offer is applicable only when date of departure is beyond 7 days from date of booking the flight.

Sectors with fares starting ₹ 1,219 — Kochi-Chennai

— Amritsar-Srinagar

— Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

— Kochi-Goa

— Delhi-Kanpur

— Pune-Surat

— Ahmedabad-Diu

— Kochi-Kannur

— Diu-Surat

— Deoghar-Kolkata

— Chandigarh-Dharamshala

— Kadapa-Chennai

— Chennai-Kadapa

— Hyderabad-Salem

— Kadapa-Vijayawada

Deals on Ancillary services In addition to flight fare discounts, IndiGo is also offering various deals on a range of ancillary services to enhance travel experience.

Seat selection: Starting from ₹ 19

Starting from 19 XL seats (extra legroom): Available from ₹ 500 on domestic routes

Available from 500 on domestic routes Prepaid excess baggage: One can avail up to 50% off

One can avail up to 50% off Fast Forward services: A customer can avail up to 50% off

A customer can avail up to 50% off 6E Prime & 6E Seat and Eat: Up to 30% off

Up to 30% off Zero cancellation plan for international flights: Priced at ₹ 999 "This special sale is IndiGo’s way of celebrating the occasion with its customers, while expressing gratitude for their continued support over the years," a company press release said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo also clarified that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme/ promotion /offer offered by IndiGo. Whereas, the offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.