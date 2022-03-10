Some 70% of female journalists have received threats or harassment online, and 40% stopped reporting a story as a result, Jigsaw said in a statement, citing research that it and a variety of other groups have conducted. Amnesty International published a Twitter Scorecard in December, finding that women were about one-third of Twitter’s U.S. user base. More than 20% of the women who responded to Amnesty’s survey said they had been subject to harassment or abuse on the platform, but women who used Twitter multiple times a week said they no longer asked the company to intervene because it wasn’t “worth the effort."