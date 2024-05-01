Companies
HarbourVest expects ‘material increase’ in India investments
SummaryThe private markets firm has invested at least $1.5 billion across multiple strategies in India.
US-based private markets firm HarbourVest, a backer of Indian private equity funds ChrysCapital and Kedaara Capital, is scaling its funds and direct investments in India, according to a top official.
