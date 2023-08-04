‘Hard for robbers to breach fortress Royal Enfield built’3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:18 AM IST
- Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto have set sights on Royal Enfield’s turf with new launches
Eicher Motors Ltd’s motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield, finds itself in the middle of formidable challenges from the alliances formed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson, and Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycle, in the highly competitive middleweight segment.
Eicher Motors Ltd’s motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield, finds itself in the middle of formidable challenges from the alliances formed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson, and Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycle, in the highly competitive middleweight segment.
However, the brand is confident of “enduring" the onslaught when the “fanfare" around the launch of the new products dies down, considering that it has “built a fortress" which will “not be easy for robbers (rivals) to penetrate".
Domestic two-wheeler companies Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto have set their sights directly on Royal Enfield’s turf, with the launch of 350cc-500cc motorcycles under aspirational international brands like Harley Davidson and Triumph, respectively. The made- in-India products have been strategically priced to either directly compete with or undercut Royal Enfield’s iconic motorcycle Classic 350.
Eicher Motors’ chief executive officer and managing director Siddhartha Lal said, with a share of 90% in the 250cc-750cc (middleweight) segment, “there’s only one direction for Royal Enfield to go eventually", and “it is many, many steps ahead of the competition in many, many ways".
Lal was responding to a statement by Bajaj Auto managing director, Rajiv Bajaj, that the “money" in motorcycles category is in the premium segment, where Royal Enfield is the dominant force, and that Bajaj Auto “has no choice but to rob the bank".
“We are no strangers to competition, except they haven’t done very well in our segment," Lal said. “This is certainly a new wave, but it is so, because a couple of manufacturers came together (with new launches) at the same time, but both came in as contract manufacturers for other brands as they couldn’t compete in our segment themselves. At Royal Enfield the work is done with a long-term view, and no product will change in two years. Our new products that will be launched next year had been planned 4-5 years ago."
“We have single handedly grown the (mid-size motorcycle) market to nearly one million units annually and we command around 90% market share in that. We are the ones with a premium dealership network, which has been built painstakingly over the years. We are many, many steps ahead in many ways than our competitors," he added. “We believe more competition should help grow the market, and the share of mid-sized motorcycles should grow as new offerings come in, to 2 million in 5-6 years maybe."
RE will not “cede market share willingly, but with a 90% share there is only one direction it can go in. Even if we hit 80-85%, we will be leaders. We do not cater to each sub-niche category in the market, we leave a little bit for the competition to pick up if they can," Lal added.
On whether the Harley Davidson and Triumph Motorcycles challenge is more formidable than earlier unsuccessful attempts by its rivals to capture a greater share, Lal said: “I would hope they’ve (the competition) learned a little bit in past years and have some ideas and new thoughts. There’s a lot of fanfare period you’re seeing now with the companies spending a lot behind the brands. Then it’ll cool off and reality will set in. It’s the ones who rise above and persist through and support their customers that will endure."
Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a 50% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹918 crore in the June quarter compared to a year earlier.
Its consolidated operating revenue for the quarter rose 17% to ₹3,986 crore, from ₹3,397 crore in a year ago. It also improved its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) by 23% to ₹1,021 crore during the quarter.
In Q1, Royal Enfield sold more than 225,000 units, growing 21% over the same quarter last year.
Lal said that the firm made “enormous progress internally" on the electric vehicle front, and is assembling a team to build the business.
He expects to roll out the first EV motorcycle after 2025.
Royal Enfield has announced a capex outlay of ₹1,000 crore for the ongoing fiscal year, to primarily focus on product development, as well as EVs.
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, its commercial vehicle arm, will spend close to ₹500 crore on capex in FY24.