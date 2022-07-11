Hardening yields to hurt income growth of banks

Hardening yields to hurt income growth of banks3 min read . 12:28 AM IST
Lenders likely to report weaker profits as they reel under treasury losses amid volatility in bond market
Lenders likely to report weaker profits as they reel under treasury losses amid volatility in bond market
MUMBAI :Reeling under treasury losses due to hardening bond yields, banks are expected to report weaker profit growth in the three months to June, analysts said.
MUMBAI :Reeling under treasury losses due to hardening bond yields, banks are expected to report weaker profit growth in the three months to June, analysts said.
Banks maintain large holdings of government securities, including state government loans (SDLs) and treasury bills, as part of regulatory investment requirements. Therefore, any volatility in the bond market is expected to hit their income. Not only do they have to set aside mark-to-market provisions for the fall in bond prices (bond yields and prices move in opposite directions), they also make losses while selling such investments.
Banks maintain large holdings of government securities, including state government loans (SDLs) and treasury bills, as part of regulatory investment requirements. Therefore, any volatility in the bond market is expected to hit their income. Not only do they have to set aside mark-to-market provisions for the fall in bond prices (bond yields and prices move in opposite directions), they also make losses while selling such investments.
While yield on the 10-year benchmark government security (G-Sec) surged 60 basis points (bps) between April and June to 7.45%, corporate bond yields rose by about 70 bps. Analysts said the pressure will be visible in the June quarter earnings. The 10-year yield closed at 7.42% on Friday.
“We expect banks under coverage to report 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in earnings led by weak operating performance growth—a decline of 25% y-o-y—primarily on account of high treasury losses," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 6 July.
Kotak analysts said the one-year G-sec yield shot up 150 bps during the first quarter of FY23, and this is likely to result in significant losses. While banks have built up an investment fluctuation reserve over the past few years, they may not utilize this reserve and let the losses flow through into the bottom line, the report said. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows banks to create an investment fluctuation reserve out of profits earned on sale of investments to guard against market risks.
Recent news reports said that banks have requested RBI to allow June quarter losses to be spread over a few quarters, instead of taking the full impact in the first quarter. While it could not be immediately ascertained whether RBI has granted the request, there is an April 2018 precedent when it allowed banks to spread the losses over four quarters.
According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, earnings of public sector lenders will remain muted, impacted by a weak treasury performance thanks to the rise in bond yields. In a report on 7 June, its analysts said the traction in loan growth will keep net interest income healthy and enable expansion of margins.
“This will be further supported by a sustained reduction in credit cost as the asset quality performance for public sector banks remains steady," it said.
That said, loan growth is expected to improve on the back of better demand from corporate and retail borrowers. While loans to retail borrowers stood at ₹34.7 trillion on 20 May, up 16.4% from the year ago, credit to micro, small, medium and large enterprises stood at ₹31.6 trillion as on 20 May, up 8.7% from the year-ago period.
“Systemic loan is witnessing a healthy revival...led by continued strength in the retail and SME (small and medium enterprises) segment, while the corporate segment is also seeing a revival. Disbursement growth across several retail products has surpassed pre-covid levels, while corporate growth was led by improved utilization levels and working capital requirements," the Motilal report said.
Not everyone seems convinced by the headline growth numbers, though. Kotak Institutional Equities analysts pointed out they are yet to see any convincing signs of recovery in corporate credit growth as companies have de-leveraged quite meaningfully over the past few years. “Micro, small and medium enterprise credit growth outlook does not seem very rosy, because a lot of the promoters have recently seen significant hardship on account of the pandemic-induced stress," the Kotak Institutional Equities report said.
In its Financial Stability Report, RBI said that while corporate sales and profitability have risen, a durable commencement of the capex cycle remains elusive. The maximum revival in credit demand was seen in the second half of 2021-22 and the momentum has so far continued in FY23, it added.
“While personal loans remained a dominant component, credit demand from the industrial sector revived after collapsing in 2020-21 as well as in the first half of 2021-22. A significant portion of new industrial loans was extended as working capital loans," RBI said.