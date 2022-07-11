Hardening yields to hurt income growth of banks

Kotak analysts said the one-year G-sec yield shot up 150 bps during the first quarter of FY23, and this is likely to result in significant losses. While banks have built up an investment fluctuation reserve over the past few years, they may not utilize this reserve and let the losses flow through into the bottom line, the report said. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows banks to create an investment fluctuation reserve out of profits earned on sale of investments to guard against market risks.