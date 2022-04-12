OPEN APP
Hariom Pipe Industries to list on exchanges tomorrow. What GMP signals?
Hariom Pipe Industries is all set to debut on stock markets tomorrow as the 130-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) was subscribed 7.93 times on the final day of bidding. The subscription was led by strong support from retail investors.

In the grey market, Hariom Pipe shares are commanding a premium of 15. Analysts say the company could see a decent listing at 165-170 tomorrow as against an issue price of 153.

The public issue received bids for 6.74 crore shares as against the 85 lakh on offer, translating into a subscription of 7.93 times, according to the data available on NSE website.

The IPO received robust response from retail investor as the portion set aside for them was subscribed the most at 12.15 times, followed by non-institutional investors (8.87 times) and qualified institutional buyers (1.91 times).

The issue, which kicked off for subscription on March 30, concluded on April 5. Hariom Pipe Industries is expected to garner 130 crore at the higher end of the price band of 144- 153.

The company said net proceeds will be used to fund its capital expenditure, working capital requirements besides expenses for general corporate purposes.

The Hyderabad-based company manufactures steel products and has a wide distribution network in south India.

It caters to customer requirements in various sectors such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar power, power, cement, mining and engineering.

