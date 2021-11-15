Marico co-founder Harsh Mariwala shared his thoughts on why team building is just as important if not more than the product itself for startups.

In a tweet, Mariwala said startups often focus on building a product. But the truth is, building your team is just as (if not more) important.

"Your team determines whether you succeed or fail," he said.

Mariwala has recently penned his memoir in which he tells how he navigated his way through a traditional family business to create a customer-focused company Marico.

"Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico" by Mariwala and author Ram Charan is billed by Penguin Random House India as a highly anticipated Indian business story of one of the foremost FMCG conglomerates.

Mariwala says his story is about scaling up, about failing, learning why he failed, understanding how to deal with failures and striving to succeed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.