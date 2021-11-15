Harish Mariwala on why team-building is important in startups

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Marico co-founder Harsh Mariwala shared his thoughts on why team building is just as important if not more than the product itself for startups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet, Mariwala said startups often focus on building a product. But the truth is, building your team is just as (if not more) important.

"Your team determines whether you succeed or fail," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mariwala has recently penned his memoir in which he tells how he navigated his way through a traditional family business to create a customer-focused company Marico.

"Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico" by Mariwala and author Ram Charan is billed by Penguin Random House India as a highly anticipated Indian business story of one of the foremost FMCG conglomerates.