Harley Davidson to start delivering bikes at home

Popular bike manufacturer Harley-Davidson said that it will now provide home delivery for its motorcycles. The company has also claimed that they will be extending service warranties due to the lockdown in most of the major cities of the country.

In a statement, Harley Davidson has claimed to have formalized the home delivery scheme. Besides that, the company will continue to provide other contactless services.

"This will help customers explore the range of Harley-Davidson models on H-D.com and then directly connect with a dealer expert via the dealer locator to discuss their purchase and payment opportunities. Home deliveries are free for distance up to 40kms from the dealership and chargeable for every extra kilometer," it added.

Harley-Davidson Managing Director - Asia Emerging Markets and India Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "For an experiential brand like ours, it is critical to stay engaged with customers and enthusiasts continuously, keeping them hooked to the brand. We have introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding."

The motorcycle brand is also offering 30-day extension for current owners whose warranties will be expiring during the lockdown period.

"The brand will also provide a 60-day extension to customers who fall under the HDFS (Harley-Davidson Financial Services) planned maintenance program. The H-D contact centre and Road-Side Assistance will continue to provide support services to all customers," it added.

With agency inputs

