Harley-Davidson hits stock throttle with EV bike spinoff

There is a parallel debate going on in a sector tied intimately to Harley’s traditional hogs: Oil. Valuation multiples on renewables-related stocks are much higher than those of oil majors, in part because those renewables businesses tend to consume case rather than generate it right now. Like Harley, therefore, some of these companies are weighing ways to capture the excitement around the energy transition — and, thereby, lower capital costs — while keeping it integral to their overall business. Catering to two much different sets of shareholders at once is always a difficult arbitrage that tends to attract the attention of activists, as Royal Dutch Shell Plc is finding with Dan Loeb’s call to break up. A more nuanced approach, and one directly comparable to Harley’s move with LiveWire, is that of Eni SpA. The Italian oil major is set to spin off its retail energy and renewables businesses next year into a new listed entity, Plenitude, in which it will retain a 70% stake. The idea is to tap into ESG excitement while signaling the traditional business also remains committed to net-zero emissions targets.