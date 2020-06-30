NEW DELHI: Automotive solution maker Harman, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd has announced the elevation of Prathab Deivanayagham as country manager for its India operations effective 1 July.

Deivanayagham, who has been with the company for over eight years, and was previously leading its automotive business in the country, will lead both its divisions, automotive and lifestyle, in India, the firm said in a statement.

Deivanayagham succeeds Pradeep Chaudhry, who spearheaded the company’s operations for close to five years and will step down from his role to spend more time with family, and pursue his personal projects.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Deivanayagham has been involved in launching and expanding a greenfield manufacturing site at Harman, bringing on-board and strengthening its relationships with key OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki. He had previously worked with automotive electronics supplier Visteon in India.

David Slump, president, global markets, in a statement said the company remains committed to its business in India, which also happens to be home to its biggest employee force. India is part of its growing BRIC countries, contributing 16% of its global sales.

Harman has development centers across seven cities in India, and a manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, which manufactures connected car solutions including automotive infotainment units, and digital cockpits for its domestic and global automotive customers.

"Our Indian operations are strategic not only for the work we do for our domestic customers, but also for the innovations that feed breakthroughs at HARMAN globally," Deivanayagham said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated