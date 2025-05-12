Mint Exclusive: JBL maker Harman to sell controlling stake in India unit

Harman US, the maker of JBL, Harman Kardon and Infinity audio products, is in talks to sell a controlling stake in its Indian unit, three people aware of the matter said. The US company has approached global private equity and buyout firms to sell its shares in a deal valuing the Indian unit at $500-600 million, the people said.

Harman US, a subsidiary of South Korea's Samsung, has picked Deutsche Bank to help with the process, one of the three people said on the condition of anonymity.

“There is a global restructuring the group is looking to set into motion. Selling the India business is part of it," the person said.

Harman US is a Connecticut-based manufacturer of audio systems, automotive infotainment systems, lifestyle products, and connectivity solutions. The company supplies audio products to leading automakers, which makes up its largest business. In March 2017, Samsung acquired Harman US.

A Harman India spokesperson declined to comment on queries about the sale. The spokesperson, however, added, “We are always exploring opportunities to strengthen our business, enhance our capabilities, and deliver value to our customers and stakeholders."

Operations in over 30 countries

Harman US operates in more than 30 countries, including the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Australia. Harman India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harman US. Harman India has four major business segments, namely, Lifestyle (LS), India Development Centre (Software division; IDC), Connected Car (CC), and Professional (PRO). LS is a consumer audio division, which deals in the retailing of headphones, earphones, blue-tooth speakers, sound bars and car audio.

“The valuation arbitrage that India offers is huge. The company is looking to monetize its stake. Though the final contours of the deal are yet to be decided, the firm might look at selling anywhere between a significant minority to a controlling stake," a second person added.

According to a July 2023 Care Ratings release, Harman's Indian business has picked up after the relaxation of covid-19 related restrictions.

Harman's CC segment makes infotainment systems and telematic solutions (head units) for automotive OEMs at its plant in Chakan, Pune. “Globally, Harman’s CC business is around $4 billion and is among the top three players. However, similar success is yet to be replicated in the Indian market, which is gradually adopting advanced infotainment technology. The IDC segment provides software development services only to its group entities. It operates on a cost-plus model. This segment has earned relatively stable profits for Harman India," the release said.

As per the release, in FY23, Harman India recorded revenues of ₹4,113.41 crore as against ₹3,162.66 crore in FY22. Profit after tax stood at ₹294.24 crore in FY23 as against ₹221.95 crore in FY22.

Some of the global companies such as Thyssen Krupp, Haier, Siemens Gamesa, among others have been looking to sell their Indian business and focus on their core business in the last 12-18 months.

