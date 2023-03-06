Harris Associates sells entire Credit Suisse stake: Report

Harris Associates sells entire Credit Suisse stake: Report2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Harris Associates sold its entire stake in Credit Suisse Group AG, according to the Financial Times, ending ties with the firm after about two decades of ownership and piling further pressure on the Swiss bank’s leadership.
