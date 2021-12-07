Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and said it was ‘Totally wrong’ to sack 900 employees, that too, over a Zoom call. Goenka added, ‘My heart went out to the 900 sacked employees’

Indian business magnate Harsh Goenka has condemned the massive layoff decision taken by Vishal Garg, founder of mortgage firm Better.com on Tuesday. The RPG Group chairman took to Twitter and said it was "totally wrong" to sack 900 employees, that too, over a Zoom call. Goenka added, "My heart went out to the 900 sacked employees".

According to Goenka, one should do it one-on-one basis and not on a Zoom call. He also said that firing employees before Christmas and after a "$750 million infusion" was a brutal decision.

"This is how Corporates get a heartless tag!," Goenka wrote along with posted a video of Garg in which he is seen announcing the mass layoff.

Yesterday, Better.com CEO Garg abruptly fired more than 900 employees, about 9% of its workforce, on a Zoom webinar, citing market efficiency, performance, and productivity as the reasons behind the move.

On a Zoom call, Garg said, "If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off...Your employment here is terminated effective immediately".

He then said employees could expect an email from the Human Resource department, detailing benefits and severance.