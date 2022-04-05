This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tech savvy RPG Group Chairman on Monday took to Twitter to share his viewpoint on the merger, tweeting that 'with this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As India's most valuable lender HDFC Bank on Monday agreed to take over the country's largest mortgage lender in a $40 billion deal, it has been speculated that the move will create a financial services titan as the largest transaction in the country's corporate history.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As India's most valuable lender HDFC Bank on Monday agreed to take over the country's largest mortgage lender in a $40 billion deal, it has been speculated that the move will create a financial services titan as the largest transaction in the country's corporate history.
The tech savvy RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka on Monday took to Twitter to share his viewpoint on the merger, tweeting that “with this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode." He wrote, “imagine Rohit & Kohli rolled into one or Akshay Kumar & Ranvir Singh or say US & Russia. The result is clear- domination! With this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode with the creation of one of the largest and finest global financial institutions! #hdfcmerger."
The tech savvy RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka on Monday took to Twitter to share his viewpoint on the merger, tweeting that “with this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode." He wrote, “imagine Rohit & Kohli rolled into one or Akshay Kumar & Ranvir Singh or say US & Russia. The result is clear- domination! With this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode with the creation of one of the largest and finest global financial institutions! #hdfcmerger."
This comes at a time when India’s biggest mortgage lender agreed to buy one of the country’s most valuable banks to create an almost $190-billion behemoth to ride a boom in home loans and consumer spending in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Housing Development Finance Corp., which issues mortgages to more than half the home buyers in a country of 1.4 billion people, will hold 41% of HDFC Bank Ltd., a bank it helped found 28 years ago. Shares of the two Mumbai-based companies surged on the announcement, among one of the biggest M&A deals this year, as per Bloomberg report.
The transaction, which will create one of India’s largest financial services entities, follows a proposal by the banking regulator for large non-banking finance companies to convert into banks to avoid a repetition of the nation’s massive shadow lending crisis in 2018. India’s emergence from the pandemic and an improvement in the labor market has helped boost consumer demand and improve lenders’ retail portfolios.
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!