The tech savvy RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka on Monday took to Twitter to share his viewpoint on the merger, tweeting that “with this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode." He wrote, “imagine Rohit & Kohli rolled into one or Akshay Kumar & Ranvir Singh or say US & Russia. The result is clear- domination! With this merger, Indian financial scene is ready to explode with the creation of one of the largest and finest global financial institutions! #hdfcmerger."