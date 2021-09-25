If you are preparing yourself to become an entrepreneur, who better to learn from if you have Mukesh Ambani sharing a few entrepreneurial Mantras .

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently shared a video clip of Mukesh Ambani where he speaks about a few things that every entrepreneur should follow to make a real difference. Pointing out some important strategies, Ambani said in the video, You have to solve the problem so that it does good in some way. And, financial returns are actually a byproduct.

He also said, “Never get disheartened by failures. Learn from them, but never give up."

Posting the video on Twitter, Goenka wrote - Some great lessons from Mukesh Ambani.

Some great lessons from Mukesh Ambani #entrepreneurship

In the video, Ambani said, for entrepreneurs, the first thing is not solving problems but finding problem. Once you find the problem, then you solve it.

Another thing that I learned is, and institutionalized in Reliance, that you have to create societal value. You have to solve the problem so that it does good in some way. That has to the main objective of a business. And, financial returns are actually a byproduct. If you only focus on financial returns, the chances are you would not really become great and solve your own passion, he also said.

“The other thing that I learned is failures are normal. All the success people see, even in my own case, they don't see how many time I have failed before I succeeded. They are just a step before you succeed. So never get disheartened by failures. Learn from them, but never give up."

Two non-negotiable things are - treat your investors money more carefully than your own. Second is, you cannot do anything without the right team. And it is very important to align the team passionately with your own mission, he added.

Finally, an entrepreneur is always positive, he is an optimist. There are lots of cynics and negative people around. But, an entrepreneur should spread the positive energy, Ambani concluded.

