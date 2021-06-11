Harsh Goenka Chairman of RPG Enterprises pointed out with a little bit of innovation we can add a dash of 'fun' to something that is extremely functional. Goenka comments comes in reference to one-of-a-kind mask by wearing which you can savour your favourite melon flavour all day long.

The mask, dubbed as world's first edible mask, was launched in Japan and it is said fully functional, i.e. it can provide you full protection against the deadly coronavirus. It is made of bread that is said to block water droplets to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The business tycoon, who is well-known for his witty tweets, shared the picture of the newly-launched mask with the hashtag CoronaInnovation.

He further wrote, so when it comes to putting the ‘fun’ in functional, what better than a face mask that lets you savour your favourite melon flavour all day long? Japan has introduced this fully functional mask (it works against the virus) in the market yesterday.

Tweeple had some fun replies for the post. Replying on it, one said, "How can one smell melons whole day! Would prefer perfume!"

Someone else had added, looks like hanumanji from some Ramleela.

As per Newsweek, three Japanese university students have invented a face mask made of bread that is said to block water droplets to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as offering a "feeling of happiness" thanks to its scent.

Quoting Japan's SoraNews24, the magazine said, the Mask Pan—made from melon pan, a sweet bread popular in Japan and other parts of Asia—was dreamt up by three students from Okinawa and Fukuoka who wanted to be able to smell the bread all the time.

The Mask Pan web page, which is offering five masks for 1,800 yen (around $16.40), states: The back of the melon bread is specially manufactured to fit the nose and mouth. Taking advantage of the soft structure peculiar to bread, it fits the nose and mouth, Newsweek said.





