RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka wants people to stay cautious of persons who always brag about themselves.. Goenka wants people to emulate the ways of the best. "Mukesh Ambani will never tell you how smart he is. Azim Premji will never tell you how generous he is. Ratan Tata will never tell you how fair he is. A lion will never have to tell you he is a lion. Watch out for people who are always bragging about who they are!" Goenka tweeted.

Harsh Goenka had recently tweeted about the famous Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajasthan. The fort has the second largest wall in the world only after the Great Wall of China. The fort is 3600 ft tall and the wall surrounds the area of Udaipur.

He tweeted, "We all want to see the Great Wall of China but how many of us have visited the Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajasthan? It’s the second-longest wall in the world. The mighty fort is 3600 ft tall and 38km long and surrounds the area of Udaipur."

