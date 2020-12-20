Haryana: 2 Amazon employees held for stealing phones from firm's warehouse

Two persons, who worked at an Amazon warehouse, have been arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that were stolen from the company's warehouse in Bilaspur here.

Two persons, who worked at an Amazon warehouse, have been arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that were stolen from the company's warehouse in Bilaspur here.

Preet Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) said that the accused committed the crime when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of Covid-19.

Preet Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) said that the accused committed the crime when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of Covid-19. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Two persons who worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bilaspur arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that they had stolen from the warehouse. They stole phones when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of Covid-19," Singh said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.