Haryana & Punjab among top achievers in ‘ease of doing business’ ranking

NEW DELHI :Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Telangana are among the seven states categorized as “top achievers" in the ranking of states and Union Territories based on the implementation of the business reform action plan (BRAP) 2020, the union government said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the reforms now taking place are responsive reforms and an element of nudge has been brought into every layer of the government. She added that nudging can not be by the government only and the industry has a big role to play there.
“Rather than ease of doing business being limited to a few areas, few cities and few businesses, we are seeing it being reflected across the country through the spirit of competitive federalism and also of collaboration", Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.
Commerce Ministry in a statement said that the broader aim of the exercise is to boost investor confidence, foster a business-friendly climate and augment the ease of doing business across the country by introducing an element of healthy competition through a system of assessing states based on their performance in the implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP).
DPIIT since 2014 has been assessing States/UTs based on their performance in implementation of prescribed reforms in BRAP exercise, ministry said, adding that till date, assessment of States/UTs have been released for the years 2015, 2016, 2017-18 and 2019.
The BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points covering 15 business regulatory areas such as Access to Information, Single Window System, Labour, Environment, Land Administration & Transfer of Land and Property, Utility Permits and others.
“118 new reforms were included to further augment the reform process. Sectoral reforms with 72 action points spread across 9 sectors namely Trade License, Healthcare, Legal Metrology, Cinema Halls, Hospitality, Fire NOC, Telecom, Movie Shooting and Tourism were introduced for the first time to expand the scope of the reform agenda," the ministry added.