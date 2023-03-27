Has First Citizens Bank purchased all loans and deposits of Silicon Valley Bank?2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:33 PM IST
First Citizens said, it has entered into an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to purchase out of FDIC receivership substantially all loans and certain other assets and assume all customer deposits and certain other liabilities of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A.
The downfall of Silicon Valley Bank left a bitter taste in the banking system as panic selling escalated with fears of contagion. The US economy is not just battling illiquidity in banks but also working to help depositors who have parked their money with these lenders. The uninsured depositors are the hard-hit ones from the bank's collapse. However, SVB has met its redeemer and that would be First Citizens Bank -- a primary subsidiary of North Carolina-based First Citizens BancShares. Under the agreement, it is said, First Citizens will acquire all loans and deposits of fallen SVB. But will it really though?