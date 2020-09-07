Has Malaysia's AirAsia found the blueprint for airlines to survive covid-19?

Last week, Virgin Atlantic said it is planning to cut another 1,150 jobs subject to union consultation. This is on top of the over 3,500 jobs already being phased out from the 10,000 employees it had at the start of the year. The carrier had earlier announced that it had obtained court approval from the UK and US for its 1.22 billion pounds (USD 1.62 billion) rescue package which it hopes will secure its future for another 18 months.