Tue Nov 21 2023 15:59:15
Business News/ Companies / News/  Hat-tip to Satya Nadella for pulling one of the biggest coups: Anupam Mittal on Sam Altman joining Microsoft
Hat-tip to Satya Nadella for pulling one of the biggest coups: Anupam Mittal on Sam Altman joining Microsoft

Anupam Mittal called Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's move to hire former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman one of the “biggest coups in history”.

Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge, took to social media on Monday to commend Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for "pulling one of the biggest coups of history and the future" by hiring OpenAI co-founder and former CEO Sam Altman.

"Hat-tip to Satya Nadella for pulling one of the biggest coups of history and the future by hiring Sam Altman and team," Anupam Mittal posted on X. He added, "Watch Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg as they circle a depleted OpenAI destroyed eventually by its board, the very people who were put in place to protect humanity."

On Monday evening, Mittal retweeted OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever wherein he expressed his regret over Altman's ouster from OpenAI. Tartgetting Ilya, Mittal said, "If you can’t make good decisions or stand behind the ones u made, resign."

 

Mittal also slammed "board-run companies and exotic management structures (sic)", in reference to the fact that Altman was fired by the board members of artificial-intelligence company OpenAI.

"And now this! This is what u get when you try to build disruptive tech with Board run cos & exotic mgmt structures. Get with the program and stop behaving like elitist punks operating with total," he said.

The Shaadi.com founder also expressed worry over the "concentration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) with private tech". He said, "the world needs a unique approach towards AI & India 🇮🇳 can play a role like we did in digital infra".

Mittal's comments came after Sam Altman was fired by the board of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Following the surprise ouster, Altman joined Microsoft as the head of artificial intelligence research, along with the ChatGPT maker's former President Greg Brockman and other staff.

The developments come less than a year after OpenAI kicked off the generative AI frenzy with the launch of viral chatbot ChatGPT and bagged Microsoft as an investor, among other big names.

Nearly all of OpenAI staff have threatened to quit unless the board resigns and appoints two new lead independent directors apart from reinstating Altman and Brockman, according to a letter seen by Reuters. "Some investors in OpenAI explore legal recourse against the company's board," sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 04:53 PM IST
