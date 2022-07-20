Havas Group India launches sport, culture and entertainment agency Cake2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 12:35 PM IST
- India will be the London-headquartered Cake’s first global office outside the UK
Havas Group India, an advertising conglomerate has announced the launch of UK-based creative agency, Cake, in the country. Cake India will be the country’s first creative agency specialising in sport, culture, and entertainment. The agency will be part of Havas Creative Group India.