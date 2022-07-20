Havas Group India, an advertising conglomerate has announced the launch of UK-based creative agency, Cake, in the country. Cake India will be the country’s first creative agency specialising in sport, culture, and entertainment. The agency will be part of Havas Creative Group India.

The creative group includes agencies like Havas Worldwide India (creative), Havas CX (customer experience), Think Design (UI/UX), Conran Design Group Mumbai (brand design), Shobiz Havas (experiential), and Havas QED (integrated).

Cake will be integrated with Havas Village India, and work closely with Shobiz Havas and the recently renewed Havas Sports and Entertainment vertical of Havas Media Group India. Cake will augment the expertise brought forth by Shobiz Havas in the space of activation & deals, and partnerships by Havas Sports and Entertainment.

To lead it in India, it has appointed Rajika Mittra as managing partner. Her expertise lies in establishing businesses, conceptualising high-end projects spanning industries such as media and entertainment, sports, curating art and luxury events across Asia.

“Over the last few years, we have been strengthening our offerings in India through meaningful conversations, launching new expertise, strategic tie-ups, acquisitions, and joint ventures. As a result, in a very short span of time, we grew from three to 15 companies and specialist verticals, which has led to unparalleled growth for us," said Rana Barua, the group CEO of the company in India.

“As we race back to normalcy, our endeavour is to become the most future-ready network in the country, focusing on introducing first-in-India expertise, products, and innovations. Bringing Cake to India is a resolute step towards that goal. Moreover, there has been a steady increase in India’s young affluent class that wants to be part of new, innovative experiences,“ he added.

“We felt that there simply wasn’t a better moment in time than now to bring it to India, as it is the most exciting sports and entertainment market in the world right now. And we feel privileged that our partnership with Havas Group India has enabled us to do that," said Rosie Holden, chief executive officer of Cake.

According to PwC, India’s entertainment and media industry is expected to reach ₹4,30,401 crore by 2026 at an 8.8% CAGR. These figures come from PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026 report that forecast of E&M spending by consumers and advertisers across 52 territories.