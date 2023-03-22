New Delhi: French multinational advertising and public relations company, Havas Group, has rebranded its three entities, 'Sports and Entertainment' and ‘Content’, and 'Cake India' as Havas Play. 'Sports and Entertainment' and 'Content' are part of Havas Media Group India while ‘Cake India’ is part of Havas Creative India. R Venkatasubramanian, president and national head of investments, Havas Media Group India, will lead the new brand in India.

The new network, the company said in a statement, will empower brands to activate in ‘consumer passion points’, from the arts and technology to healthcare and consumer goods.

Under the new structure, Arun Kumar Rao, senior vice president, Prachi Narayan, vice president and Rajika Mittra, managing partner, will report to Venkatasubramanian and will each manage the sports, content and entertainment mandates, respectively.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of the group said: “The launch of this global network to activate consumer passions is something we are truly best positioned to do. Our clients will have unparalleled access to create meaningful experiences in collaboration with the cultural influencers that command their consumers’ attention and passion."

Rana Barua, group CEO of the India business said, “We saw a huge opportunity in sports, culture, and entertainment in India over the years and launched these three businesses. I am confident that by joining forces of these three entities, it will become a first-ever and one-of-a-kind offering in India."