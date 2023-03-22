Havas Group rebrands its sports, entertainment, content and Cake India verticals1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:56 AM IST
The new network, the company said in a statement, will empower brands to activate in ‘consumer passion points’, from the arts and technology to healthcare and consumer goods.
New Delhi: French multinational advertising and public relations company, Havas Group, has rebranded its three entities, 'Sports and Entertainment' and ‘Content’, and 'Cake India' as Havas Play. 'Sports and Entertainment' and 'Content' are part of Havas Media Group India while ‘Cake India’ is part of Havas Creative India. R Venkatasubramanian, president and national head of investments, Havas Media Group India, will lead the new brand in India.
