Havas Group taps Skoda’s Jha as CEO3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:41 AM IST
- The move is in line with Havas Group’s overall restructuring of the company in India into three verticals—Havas Media Group, Havas Creative India and Havas Health Group.
MUMBAI : French multinational advertising company Havas Group’s India unit has hired former Skoda Auto India’s marketing head Tarun Jha for the newly created position of chief executive of Havas Creative India.
