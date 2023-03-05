MUMBAI : French multinational advertising company Havas Group’s India unit has hired former Skoda Auto India’s marketing head Tarun Jha for the newly created position of chief executive of Havas Creative India.

The move is in line with Havas Group’s overall restructuring of the company in India into three verticals—Havas Media Group, Havas Creative India and Havas Health Group.

Jha will report to Rana Barua, group CEO of Havas Group India.

“Over the last four years, we have grown from 200 people and three companies to over 1,500 people and 16 companies within Havas Group. As we are gearing up for next phase of growth, a vertical restructuring was required. So, we have Mohit (Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group) and Sangeeta (Barde, MD, Havas Health) looking after two businesses, and we were looking for someone to head the creative group," Barua said.

He said Jha will start with four agencies— Havas Worldwide India, Havas CX, Conran Design Group and Havas QED—and then, all creative agencies will report to him.

Prior to Havas, Jha was with Škoda Auto India for 15 years, where he led marketing and product planning for India.

Meanwhile, Havas Creative Group India has evolved from a one-client agency into a network of seven agencies, including Think Havas, Shobiz Havas, Cake India and Havas QED—which will be added to Jha’s portfolio later.These agencies handle a roster of clients, including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata, Citroën, P&G, Nestle, IKEA and others.

“I started my professional career in advertising, so this move is a happy homecoming for me," Jha said. “I’ve never really been out of this business, even during my stint in Europe. I’ve worked very closely with multiple agencies for over two decades, creating integrated solutions to business problems, and have seen these businesses evolve and transform." He further added that he was very impressed at how Havas Group India has put their vision into practice.

These agencies handle a roster of clients, including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata, Citroën, P&G, Nestle, IKEA and others.

“I started my professional career in advertising, so this move is a happy homecoming for me," Jha said. “I’ve never really been out of this business, even during my stint in Europe. I’ve worked very closely with multiple agencies for over two decades, creating integrated solutions to business problems, and have seen these businesses evolve and transform."

He further added that he was very impressed at how Havas Group India has put their vision into practice. “The ambitious plans for growth, both organic and inorganic, and the new age

conversations and offerings for client partners are distinctly different, which makes Havas Group arguably the most exciting communication network."

Vivendi-owned Havas Group is one of the smaller agency networks in India, compared to French rival Publicis Groupe, or WPP-owned GroupM, IPG Mediabrands, Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and Indian network Madison Group. However, Barua said it is fast growing, clocking double-digit growth year-on-year.

“Our topline grew 20% in 2021, followed by almost 40% in 2022. We are a small but fast growing," Barua said.