Have 75% veg orders, the decision for 'pure veg' fleet came after survey, says Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal
Zomato stirred up controversy last week when announced the launch of its green-branded pure veg fleet for customers. The decision received heavy backlash on social media, with criticisms ranging from castist accusations to privacy concerns around food preferences.
Zomato founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal has in an interview explained why the online food aggregator and delivery platform launched its much-criticised "pure veg" fleet.