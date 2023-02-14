‘Have to be cautious not to over-invest in a future that’s far from reality’

NEW DELHI : Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer of Nissan Motor Co., is in India to implement the company’s new mid-to-long-term business plan following the recent restructuring of its global alliance with Renault. As part of the plan, Nissan and Renault will invest $600 million and introduce a new six-car product roadmap. Gupta also met with government officials and dealer partners to reaffirm Nissan’s commitment to the Indian market, where it currently has a limited presence with only one product. Edited excerpts :

Nissan has announced two A-segment EVs for India for the domestic and export markets after 2025. Will this be a new platform, and what will be the pace of development of this project in India?

These are not all-new platforms, but they aren’t carryover platforms either. Normally, we develop our platforms based on a modular structure, and whenever we need to evolve a new platform, we use elements from them. With this platform strategy, for example, we will launch a compact EV as a Micra successor in Europe that’s based on a CMF-B EV platform, which takes the modules from the CMF-B IC-engine platform, but also takes elements from the CMF-EV platform, so the combination of both comes to CMF-B EV platform. Now, the CMF-A EV platform (which will be launched in India) will similarly take something from the existing CMF-A ICE platforms and the CMF-EV platform, so that’s why it will not take as much time as it normally takes to make a battery electric vehicle. But the challenge is how we work on the supply chain in India, which is the e-powertrain and then on localizing the battery.

So, there is clarity to the point that the EV will be fully localized when you bring it to the market.

Localization is necessary to make the product competitive, from a cost point of view, but especially for battery electric cars from a quality, safety and durability point of view. Nissan has already done more than close to 1 million electric cars so far, with zero quality incidents on batteries. Battery quality is one reason, and the second is the total cost of ownership. If a customer has to change the battery after four years or five years, the battery cost is almost half of the vehicle cost, so the battery definitely has to last between 8 to 14 years if we really want to create customer value. So I think quality and the durability of the battery is the most important thing we want to work on when we come up with the A-segment EV car.

Will there be additional investment needed for battery localization here? Are you thinking about also having a battery factory in India?

The $600 million investment does not include the battery investments. They are mainly focusing on product and modernization of our plant. But if we come up with more industrialization, that will definitely be an additional investment, and we won’t shy away from making it. We have made big investments in batteries in the US, Japan, China and Europe, but before we decide whether we do batteries in India or not, we have to answer the question of the whole supply chain, including the raw material of the battery. So, until we have that study done, we cannot decide whether to manufacture the battery locally or not. We also have to realize that India has 0.5% EV penetration right now, and by 2030, it will be 13%, which means it’s always an economy of scale challenge not only for us but all the automotive market put together. So, I think more, and as the market starts shifting towards electrification, we will see OEMs offer more products and the supply chain developing. It was exactly the same case in 2010 when we were the only ones to make battery electric cars in every part of the world. We have to be optimistic, but on the other side, we have to be cautious that we’re not over-investing, anticipating a big promise in the future, which is visible but still far from reality.

Does the time involved in setting up an end-to-end supply chain put you behind the competition in India? Will you look to localize models such as the Leaf here?

We are not in a race. We are rally players. We are mid-to-long-term players, and everywhere we go, we go with a mid- and long-term objective. Achieving a market share in 2024 is not the objective. Our objective is how to make great cars for the customers which they aspire for. The purpose behind bringing Leaf to India should be that customers naturally want the Leaf because it is it has got a better driving performance, and it has got a better total cost of ownership and is good for the environment. Now for one and three, Leaf is okay. But from a total cost of ownership perspective, with the quality and durability of the battery, whether we will be able to offer it to the customer? The answer is no, and that’s why we decided not to bring it.

What challenges do you see you’ll encounter in establishing a local EV manufacturing in India?

We may find the minerals in India as we did in Kashmir’s Lithium deposits, and we will be able to make the battery, but the question is whether we have the in-between supply chain to process the minerals. This is know-how and needs to be developed in India. I do believe that in India, industrialization needs end-to-end processing know-how. We should not get into assembly manufacturing. The main risk is that you are dependent on other countries, which means you are exposed to geopolitics and foreign exchange risks, and the value you’re creating in your own country is just a labour cost, which is small. So, if one really wants to have a great investment, we need to have an integrated industrial manufacturing system. And that’s where India should use the opportunity to do it all locally.

Both Renault and Nissan are export-oriented brands in India. Does that emphasis continue?

So far, Nissan was following the model where we localized a global model to sell it in India and export it, but now we’re localizing the local model and making it global. Take the Magnite, for example, and the Sunny earlier, so that’s a change we are making because we believe in the Indian economy and believe it will grow. We will have more focus on India now. India is the third-largest automotive market, and we have to address it. So first of all, India’s standalone business is important for us and then comes export to bring in additional opportunities.

How will you ensure viability till 2025, having only one product in the market?

We are very thankful to the dealer partners who are continuing to support us. We have got 62 products around the world, and we sell 5 million cars annually. So the India business is important for us, but the India business standalone is not going to impact the global company. So that’s why the message this time, which we are giving to our dealer partners, and especially our employees, is we struggled hard with one car, which is Magnite, we have built our brand and credibility in the market, and now we are coming up with the next models with a commitment which is the mid-to-long term. Whether we want to make big money in the coming two years, that’s not Nissan’s priority.