‘Have to be cautious not to over-invest in a future that’s far from reality’

The $600 million investment does not include the battery investments. They are mainly focusing on product and modernization of our plant. But if we come up with more industrialization, that will definitely be an additional investment, and we won’t shy away from making it. We have made big investments in batteries in the US, Japan, China and Europe, but before we decide whether we do batteries in India or not, we have to answer the question of the whole supply chain, including the raw material of the battery. So, until we have that study done, we cannot decide whether to manufacture the battery locally or not. We also have to realize that India has 0.5% EV penetration right now, and by 2030, it will be 13%, which means it’s always an economy of scale challenge not only for us but all the automotive market put together. So, I think more, and as the market starts shifting towards electrification, we will see OEMs offer more products and the supply chain developing. It was exactly the same case in 2010 when we were the only ones to make battery electric cars in every part of the world. We have to be optimistic, but on the other side, we have to be cautious that we’re not over-investing, anticipating a big promise in the future, which is visible but still far from reality.